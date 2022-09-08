Professor provides resources for bullying prevention

BUFFALO, NY — The constant stressors of being attacked emotionally, physically, or verbally can be so much to bear for kids going back to school, but experts say there are some things you can do to support your kids.
1 in 5 kids are victims of bullying, and children who are bullied are at an increased risk of emotional distress and researchers are finding that bullying is changing.
Ten years ago, eight percent of kids reported being cyber-bullied. compare that to 16 percent in 2021.
Amanda Nickerson Professor at the University at Buffalo and researcher for the Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention, says that communicating to your kid, and being their advocate through the hard times is the most important thing.
“All school personnel are trained for how to handle reports of bullying and really taking it very seriously and working with the child and family on how to make a difference. We do not want people to suffer on their own we want them to reach out,” said Nickerson.
In New York State, there is the “Dignity for All Students Act” which protects students from bullying and discrimination.
Students who are bullied can reach out to their school’s Dignity Act Coordinator for help.
List of resources available in Western New York:
- BestSelf Behavioral Health: provides counseling and treatment services for parents, children, families, and adolescents, you can call at 716-884-0888.
- Crisis Services Hotline: you can call 24/7 at 716-834-3131 or the Kids Help Line at 716-834-1144, or 1-877-KIDS-400.
- Catholic Charities: provides emergency assistance, counseling, behavioral health, youth education, & more, you can call 716-856-4494
- Child and Family Services: provides counseling, community based services, work-life support, education, mediation, and prevention for children, families, and individuals or call 716-842-2750.
- Erie County Council for the Prevention of Alcohol and Substance Abuse: provides education, programs, and services for individuals and families on the prevention and intervention of alcohol and substance abuse or call 716-831-2298.
- Every Person Influences Children: provides parents, teachers, and other educators with resources and programming on parent support, family literacy, character development in children, creating home school partnerships, and family engagement in education or call 1-888-819-EPIC (1-888-819-3742) or 716-332-4100.
- Family Help Center: links residents with human resources organizations and community resources to improve student achievement and behavior at school or call 716-892-2172.
- Growing LGBTQ+ Youth Support (GLYS) Western New York, Inc.: Offers a variety of opportunities, resources & services for LGBTQ+ youth and their friends, ages 5-21, or call 716-855-0221.
- Mental Health Association of Erie County: provides support and advocacy for individuals and families living with mental illness or call 716-886-1242. For people under 18 call, 716-882-4357 or text MHA to 741-741.
- Prevention Focus/Teen Focus: provides programs and strategies proven to address problem behaviors and promote healthy choices for parents and children, you can call 716-884-3256.
For more about Nickerson's research you can visit the Alberti Center's website.