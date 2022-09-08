Professor provides resources for bullying prevention

BUFFALO, NY — The constant stressors of being attacked emotionally, physically, or verbally can be so much to bear for kids going back to school, but experts say there are some things you can do to support your kids.

1 in 5 kids are victims of bullying, and children who are bullied are at an increased risk of emotional distress and researchers are finding that bullying is changing.

Ten years ago, eight percent of kids reported being cyber-bullied. compare that to 16 percent in 2021.

Amanda Nickerson Professor at the University at Buffalo and researcher for the Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention, says that communicating to your kid, and being their advocate through the hard times is the most important thing.

“All school personnel are trained for how to handle reports of bullying and really taking it very seriously and working with the child and family on how to make a difference. We do not want people to suffer on their own we want them to reach out,” said Nickerson.

In New York State, there is the “Dignity for All Students Act” which protects students from bullying and discrimination.

Students who are bullied can reach out to their school’s Dignity Act Coordinator for help.

List of resources available in Western New York:

BestSelf Behavioral Health: provides counseling and treatment services for parents, children, families, and adolescents, you can call at 716-884-0888.

For more about Nickerson's research you can visit the Alberti Center's website.