BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A busy street corner in Buffalo serving as the backdrop to help neighbors in need.

The Rehoboth House of Prayer hosted its Sharing of Love for the Community event Saturday.

Volunteers set up at the corner of Kensington and Bailey Avenues distributing fresh produce and household items.

This is something that happens every week to help people make ends meet in various areas of the city.

The House of Prayer giving out some 40,000 pounds of produce and household items.