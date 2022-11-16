Private plow drivers preparing for potential extreme snowstorm in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo is preparing for its first major lake effect snowstorm of the season, and local plow contractors are getting ready to answer the call.

Some say they're seeing many are taking this storm pretty seriously.

Plow companies like Plowz & Mowz contract with local landscapers such as Starlite, preparing to meet the potential demand.

"I'm prepared. Mentally I got the manpower ready," says Rasson Humprey, snow plow driver, and owner of Starlite. "But as far as actually being ready for it, I don't think anybody is ever ready for the first storm in Buffalo."

The Co-Founder of Plowz & Mowz, Wills Mahoney, tells me they are in multiple markets across the country and are ready to meet the demand in Western New York.

"All they have to do is enter a few things of information. They get an instant price, and they know how much they're paying before they even place the order," Mahoney says. "And once the order is placed it'll get dispatched to the closest snow plow partner."

Mahoney says pricing averages about $55.

"There's a lot of factors that go into play," he says. "Obviously, the size of the driveway and the amount of snowfall."

The Communications Director of the Better Business Bureau, Matt Krueger, says before you book a plow service make sure you sign a contract and understand the pricing.

"Another thing to look out for is finding out who is going to be doing the plowing," Krueger says. "Are they going to contract this out to a subcontractor or they gonna be doing it themselves also take a look at the equipment. What kind of blade they have in front of their truck."

