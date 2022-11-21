Private plow companies having a hard time keeping up with amount of snow

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kyle Carson of Carson's Snow Plowing has been working nonstop clearing more than 100 homes since the snow started falling.

“It’s been crazy" said Carson. "My customers, they’re pretty much taken care of, but I like to help people. All these phone calls...I want to help every single one of them, but it's hard to keep up, there's so much snow."

Carson said Sunday night was the best sleep he got, a total of four hours.

7 News Reporter Michael Schwartz rode with Carson on Monday as he was clearing a home in South Buffalo.

"What have you been telling people whose streets aren't plowed yet?" asked Schwartz. "Eventually they're going to get to them," said Carson. "Main issue is cars still stuck in the street."

Carson and other private plow companies legally cannot clear streets.

“I've had someone offer me hundreds of dollars to do a short block, and I'm like dude I can't,” said Carson. While plowing on Monday he was answering calls to tell people he couldn't clear their streets. Carson told customers to call back once their street was cleared.

Carson serves Orchard Park, South Buffalo, Lackawanna, Blasdell, and parts of Hamburg and West Seneca, which is some of the hardest hit areas from the storm.

“You have 40+ inches, each driveway is taking an hour," said Carson. Usually a home takes less than 30 minutes when snowfall accumulation is less than a foot.

"This heavy snowfall there’s no place to put it so we push it as far back as we can on the lawn," explained Carson. "It's turning into one giant slushy cube so it's pretty hard to move.”

Carson and his partner, who was in the plow behind him on Monday, will continue to keep working to remove the snow efficiently. All of that while taking more calls form customers.

