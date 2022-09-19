Private lots prepare for campers ahead of Buffalo Bills game Monday night

ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Buffalo Bills parking lot for campers and RV's has sold out for the season, leading campers to take to private lots for tailgating festivities.

While the regular lots are still open for games, campers are looking to other spots around Abbott Road for parking options.

Hammer's Lot is just one of the private lots preparing for more traffic.

The owner, Eric Matwijow told WKBW that people stick to their routine and their favorite lots. Matwijow also says that private parking lots also have their benefits.

“The private lots are smaller in size, more secure. You have the grass. You also have the factor, though it might be a little soft with the rain. A lot of people through the years get used to the same routine, same location, very hard for them to change,” said Matwijow.

Hammer's Lot opens at 11 am on Monday and the other public lots open at 3:15.

Officials are also asking the public to not park along the roadway to help pedestrians feel safe.