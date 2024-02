BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Waterfront announced that Primus and Coheed and Cambria will perform at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor on August 9.

The concert is part of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino concert series. They will be joined by special guest Fishbone.

A Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino pre-sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.