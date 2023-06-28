Primary night results for the five Buffalo Common Council seats up for grabs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Democratic primaries were held in five of the nine Buffalo Common Council districts on primary day on Tuesday.

Below you'll find the latest results for each of the five primaries.

Masten District

In the Masten District, India Walton and Zeneta Everhart faced off in the Democratic primary for the seat that was left vacant by Ulysees Wingo's departure.

Everhart has declared victory in the race and according to unofficial results from the Erie County Board of Elections website, around 11:30 p.m. with 100% of the precincts reporting, Everhart won with 67% of the vote (1,525) over India Walton with 32% of the vote (741). Around the same time Everhart declared victory, Walton conceded the race.

Ellicott District

In the Ellicott District, Emin Eddie Egriu, Matt Dearing, Cedric Holloway and Leah Halton-Pope faced off in the Democratic primary for the seat was left vacant by Darius Pridgen's departure.

According to unofficial results from the Erie County Board of Elections website, around 11:30 p.m. with 90% of precincts reporting, Halton-Pope led with 49% of the vote (950) over Holloway with 26% of the vote (505), Dearing with 15% of the vote (294), and Egriu with 8% of the vote (162).

Lovejoy District

In the Lovejoy District, incumbent councilmember Bryan Bollman faced off against Mohammed Uddin in the Democratic primary.

According to unofficial results from the Erie County Board of Elections website, around 11:30 p.m. with 100% of the precincts reporting, Bollman won with 69% of the vote (1,006) over Udin with 30% of the vote (440).

North District

In the North District, incumbent councilmember Joseph Golombek Jr. faced off against Eve Shippens in the Democratic primary.

According to unofficial results from the Erie County Board of Elections website, around 11:30 p.m. with 100% of the precincts reporting, Golombek won with 71% of the vote (1,069) over Shippens with 29% of the vote (445).

University District

In the University District, incumbent councilmember Rasheed Wyatt faced off against Kathryn Franco in the Democratic Primary.

According to unofficial results from the Erie County Board of Elections website, around 11:30 p.m. with 100% of the precincts reporting, Wyatt won with 65% of the vote (1,193) over Franco with 34% of the vote (625).

