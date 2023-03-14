Primark set to open at Walden Galleria in April

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Primark, an international clothing retailer, has announced it will open at Walden Galleria on April 20 at 11 a.m.

"Shoppers will find more than 34,000 sq. ft. of the latest fashion trends, everyday essentials, homewares, and gifts for the whole family – all at affordable prices. Primark Buffalo will be the retailer’s 420th store globally and its 17th of the 60 stores it plans to open in the U.S. by 2026," a release says.

The following will take place on opening weekend:

On April 20, the first customers to shop at Primark can expect free giveaways.

On April 22, shoppers can enjoy local eats with a food truck serving up complimentary lunch just outside Primark’s doors.

April 20 - April 22, Primark hopes you’ll join their ‘Grand Opening Tailgate,’ a nod to the local sports fandom, with games, giveaways, and a celebrity host, located in the mall common area.