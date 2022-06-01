Pride Week kicks off in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pride Week has made its big return to Buffalo. The event kicked off Tuesday with a flag-raising ceremony in Niagara Square.

Organizers have announced the Pride Parade and Pride Festival will

return as in-person events as part of Buffalo Pride Week in June.

Buffalo Pride Week will take place May 31 through June 5, with the theme of "Homecoming." The parade and festival will be held in person on June 5 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Organizers say they are excited to bring the events back and hopefully uplift the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride Parade will begin at Elmwood and Forest Avenues and end at Canalside. The Festival will take place at Canalside at the conclusion of the parade.

Pride Week is hosted by Evergreen Health Foundation, an affiliate of Evergreen Health. Proceeds from the Pride Festival support the mission and programming of the Pride Center of Western New York.

Pride week also includes several events, parties, and more throughout Western New York. You can find a full schedule of events and more information here.

