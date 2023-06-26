Pride over new protections for LGBTQ+ community

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Celebrations for Pride Month rang a little louder statewide Sunday, as Governor Kathy Hochul signed five new laws to protect the LGBTQ+ community.

With that she establishes New York as a safe haven for trans youth, protecting them, their parents and their doctors.

It also protects private health information and stops law enforcement from targeting them.

She also signed a law protecting the right to treatment and rehab based on gender identity, officially passing these new protections right before New York City's Pride Parade.

The governor also signed laws to update the terminology on the books, requiring gender neutral terms and getting rid of stigma.

