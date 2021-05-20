'Pride in Place Buffalo' needs you to fill 20 mailboxes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you’ve been on Buffalo’s East Side, you’ve probably seen mailboxes painted by the community scattered throughout the streets.

“It’s out of place, but it’s literally in the perfect place,” said Alexa Wejad, the Project Manager for Pride in Place Buffalo. “People can come and take a selfie next to it, take a picture with it. But, they can also open it up and provide their input for what they desire in their community.”

LISC WNY and the Buffalo Center for Health Equity have placed 20 Pride in Place boxes painted by the community in Buffalo. Wejad said these mailboxes aim to bring communities and generations together.

“We need to hear the voices of creatives, and we also need everyone to know they have a voice, and it needs to be heard,” Wejad said.

When you open any of the 20 mailboxes, you’ll find a prompt that asks about a story you have, a development you’d like to see in the neighborhood, or how you visualize the space.

“I realize a lot of black and brown history is not written down in a way, but there’s so many rich, personal stories especially in Buffalo,” Wejad said. “If there’s a blank empty lot, a green space that is in front of a box, imagine you can imagine a cafe there that serves bagels and fresh pressed juices.”

Once you submit your postcard in the box, the stories will be featured on PrideinPlaceBuffalo.com, and the suggestions will be explored for future developments. The mailboxes will stay in place until at least the end of the summer.

