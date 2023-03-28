Pride Center of WNY, Evergreen Health decline Gov. Hochul request to attend Buffalo Pride

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Pride Center of WNY and Evergreen Health announced Tuesday that they have declined Gov. Hochul's request to attend this year's Buffalo Pride Festival and Parade.

In a statement, the Pride Center and Evergreen Health stated that in Hochul's budget, funds generated by the 340B drug pricing program are being taken away from community health centers and are instead being directed toward the state.

This comes after Evergreen Health announced that they would file a lawsuit against the state in hopes that it would provide a temporary block on the new budget.

In its statement, Evergreen also mentioned the importance of the 340B program, and how its funding has helped cared for some of its "most vulnerable community members" including communities of color, LGBTQ patients, people living with HIV, refugees, and people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

You can read the statement below: