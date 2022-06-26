Watch Now
Pride Bi another smashing success in the southtowns

Event raises money for GLYS WNY
Posted at 8:34 PM, Jun 25, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Pride Month is coming to a close, but not before putting in a tough workout in the southtowns.

Following the success of last year's Buffalo Strong Pride Bi event, we here at 7 News once again teamed up with the folks at Rise Fitness Studio in Hamburg for the second annual event which was held Saturday.

The event included a 5k run through the Village of Hamburg, and a 10-mile spin at the studio's Hamburg location.

Pride Bi benefits GLYS Western New York, which is an organization that provides resources for local LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

Last year the event raised more than $2,500.

