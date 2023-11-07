Prices for 2023 Turkey Trot to increase this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The YMCA will increase their Turkey Trot registration fees on November 11th. The fee starts at $42, but it will increase to $47 until the race sells out. The entry fee includes all processing fees and a commemorative t-shirt. The race will hit capacity with 14,000 participants. The Turkey Trot begins Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. near the Delaware Family YMCA. YMCA will host a post-race celebration at the Convention Center, when the race is done, to register, click here.
Posted at 8:26 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 08:26:42-05
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The YMCA will increase their Turkey Trot registration fees on November 11th. The fee starts at $42, but it will increase to $47 until the race sells out. The entry fee includes all processing fees and a commemorative t-shirt. The race will hit capacity with 14,000 participants. The Turkey Trot begins Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. near the Delaware Family YMCA. YMCA will host a post-race celebration at the Convention Center, when the race is done, to register, click here.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.