Prices for 2023 Turkey Trot to increase this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The YMCA will increase their Turkey Trot registration fees on November 11th. The fee starts at $42, but it will increase to $47 until the race sells out. The entry fee includes all processing fees and a commemorative t-shirt. The race will hit capacity with 14,000 participants. The Turkey Trot begins Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. near the Delaware Family YMCA. YMCA will host a post-race celebration at the Convention Center, when the race is done, to register, click here.

