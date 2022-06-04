Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pressure Drop Brewing: A Beer to Benefit Oishei Children's Hospital

Pressure Drop Brewing Releases Lyam's Lager
Pressure Drop Brewing: Lyam's Lager
Shortie Studios Photography
Pressure Drop Brewing: Lyam's Lager
Pressure Drop Brewing: Lyam's Lager
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 16:34:11-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)- — Pressure Drop Brewing released Lyam's Lager on Saturday, and a portion of the new beer's proceeds will be donated to Oishei Children's Hospital.

According to the brewery, they were approached with the idea by Joe Frank, a parent of a former patient at Oishei.

Frank's first-born son, Lyam, suffered from Volvulus, the twisting of the intestine, and received assistance and care at Children's Hospital.

According to the brewery, in appreciation for the care they received at Children's, and in memory of their Lyam, the Frank family wanted to give back to the hospital, and that is when they reached out to Pressure Drop Brewery back in February.

Pressure Drop Brewing
Pressure Drop Brewing

"We are absolutely honored that the Frank's chose our brewery to collaborate with to make this beer," said Karl Kolbe, CEO and Head Brewer.

The brewery said a light lager was chosen as the style to appeal to all craft beer drinkers, and Lyam's Lager will be available at bars restaurants around the Buffalo area.

Pressure Drop Brewing: A Beer to Benefit Oishei
Pressure Drop Brewing: A Beer to Benefit Oishei

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United