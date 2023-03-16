President Biden approves more federal funding to support WNYers in Christmas blizzard recovery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a tweet Wednesday evening, Gov. Hochul announced that President Biden approved more funds to help Western New Yorkers recover from December's historic blizzard.
The blizzard killed 47 people, and caused millions of dollars in damage across the Western New York region.
.@POTUS has approved a Major Disaster Declaration to unlock additional federal funds to support our efforts to help New Yorkers recover from the historic Christmas blizzard.— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 16, 2023
Extremely grateful to President Biden & the New York Delegation for this step to help our communities.