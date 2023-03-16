Watch Now
President Biden approves more federal funding to support WNYers in Christmas blizzard recovery

Blizzard white out conditions
WKBW Staff
Posted at 9:34 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 21:34:00-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a tweet Wednesday evening, Gov. Hochul announced that President Biden approved more funds to help Western New Yorkers recover from December's historic blizzard.

The blizzard killed 47 people, and caused millions of dollars in damage across the Western New York region.

