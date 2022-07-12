Watch Now
President Biden and family members of Buffalo shooting victims celebrate passage of new gun safety law

The President and Vice President joined by victim's of the Tops mass shooting. They commemorated the passage of the new bipartisan "Safer Communities Act."
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jul 11, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today at the White House, the President and Vice President were joined by victim's of the Tops mass shooting on May 14. They commemorated the passage of the new bipartisan "Safer Communities Act." The goal is to prevent future acts of gun violence.

The son of shooting victim Ruth Whitfield spoke at today's ceremony. Garnell Whitfield, Junior read aloud all the names of the victims before the President spoke Monday. Lia Lando spoke with family members of shooting victims Margus Morrison and Pearl Young after the ceremony. They say they are happy with the new laws but more needs to be done.

