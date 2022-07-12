BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today at the White House, the President and Vice President were joined by victim's of the Tops mass shooting on May 14. They commemorated the passage of the new bipartisan "Safer Communities Act." The goal is to prevent future acts of gun violence.

The son of shooting victim Ruth Whitfield spoke at today's ceremony. Garnell Whitfield, Junior read aloud all the names of the victims before the President spoke Monday. Lia Lando spoke with family members of shooting victims Margus Morrison and Pearl Young after the ceremony. They say they are happy with the new laws but more needs to be done.