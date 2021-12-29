Preservation group releases potential concepts for a restored Great Northern Grain Elevator

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture has released potential concepts for the Great Northern Grain Elevator if it was to be restored.

The grain elevator was damaged during a wind storm on December 11.

"The Great Northern has a huge ground floor—almost an acre—on the City Ship Canal that could conceivably house dozens of small enterprises and offices," said Campaign president and architect Paul McDonnell. "Not only is there a 400-foot wharf on the canal, there is also a filled-in canal boat slip that we'd like to see re-watered. Add that to the 4-story workhouse at the top, and you can begin to imagine the potential. We'd definitely like to see the word "BUFFALO" on it in letters three stories high. That would be the city's calling card."

The group along with Archer Daniels Midland who owns the grain elevator will head to the bargaining table with retired Judge Barbara Howe with the goal of reaching a compromise.