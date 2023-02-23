Preparing for the worst: City of Dunkirk updating emergency plan after Ohio train derailment

DUNKIRK, NY — Dunkirk, New York has two major railroad lines running through the middle of the city, and after the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio city officials are preparing so they can properly respond if an emergency occurs.

City of Dunkirk Fire Chief Michael Edwards told 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson incidents like that in Ohio are always on the official's minds.

"Railroad emergencies are always at the top of our mind because we have two major railroads that run through the city," said Chief Edwards.

Chief Edwards says these two railroads, Norfolk Southern and Conrail have had minor incidents in the past, nothing as major as what happened in Ohio earlier this month, such as fires of hazardous materials and medical emergencies.

But now, first responders across Chautauqua County are coming together to update and learn from the Ohio train derailment to ensure the safety of residents.

"One of our biggest concerns here is that our railroads run right through our business district but also right through our residential areas," said Edwards.

The emergency plans state that the City of Dunkirk Fire and the police departments would be the initial responders, and Chautauqua Emergency Services and the Hazardous Materials team would work together if the worst happens.

"We have plans in place, and we are currently updating those plans so that we have accurate information like contact information and things of that nature," said City of Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas.