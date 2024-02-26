Preparations underway to begin removal of Lake Erie–Niagara River Ice Boom due to lack of ice cover

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Preparations are underway to begin the removal of the Lake Erie–Niagara River Ice Boom due to the lack of ice cover on Lake Erie and the absence of ice in the Maid of the Mist pool below Niagara Falls.

The International Joint Commission's International Niagara Board of Control said if weather allows for safe working conditions, crews from the New York Power Authority will begin opening the 22 spans on Tuesday which will be the earliest start date for the removal of the ice boom.

Previously the earliest removal was on February 28, 2012, the latest was May 3, 1971.

"Each winter since 1964, the Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom has been installed near the outlet of Lake Erie to reduce the amount of ice entering the Niagara River. A reduction of ice entering the river reduces the potential for ice jams, which can result in damage to shoreline property and significantly reduce water flow for hydro-electric power production."

The boom is owned and operated by the New York Power Authority and Ontario Power Generation.