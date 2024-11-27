Preparations underway for Western New York's first major snow event of the season

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — With a Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties starting Friday and the possibility of the snow band shifting north on Saturday, city, county and state officials are preparing for whatever the weather system has in store for Western New York.

“We don't know exactly where it's going to hit,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference at the county’s salt barn on Harlem Road in Cheektowaga. “So we’ve got to be prepared that it's going to hit everywhere. And that's what we're prepared for.”

Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon asked residents to keep an eye on warnings about the weather and travel bans.

“Now, these forecasts can switch very quickly based on wind and things of that nature," said Scanlon. "So make sure you're paying attention to any communication that's coming out.”

Regarding the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers, Poloncarz said he’s been in constant contact with the team and that there are no plans in the works to move the game elsewhere.

“Our concerns are two-fold,” Poloncarz said. “Getting people to and from the stadium. It's a later game, which means the lots open later...and also if it's really bad, you’ve got people stuck on the road. If you’ve got 70,000 people trying to get to the football stadium at a time we have heavy snow, that's a problem.”

I also paid a visit to the Thruway Authority garage by the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga where Matthew Lutko, Buffalo Division Director, discussed new technology and equipment aimed at keeping drivers and the plows safer.

He told me that a new warning system will be in place for drivers using Waze or Google Maps while on the I-190.

“As people are driving when they get within a distance, that will tell them [an alert that] there is a plow truck ahead to prepare them for it,” Latko said. “It's great new technology. We're hoping it helps keep everybody slow and safe and give that warning that there is a truck up ahead.”

You may also notice new green lights added to the lighted arrows on the backs of Thruway snow plows.

Plow driver Jordan Koziarski explained they are more visible from the road.

“We’ve got those new lights, mainly so everyone can see us a lot better,” Koziarski said. “The green light stands out over the amber. It's new. So, people hopefully will slow down.”

