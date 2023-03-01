Preparations underway for Niagara River Ice Boom removal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Power Authority announced Wednesday that preparations are underway to remove the Niagara River Ice Boom.

Officials said Lake Erie's ice cover remained minimal during the winter season and on February 28 the water temperature near the ice boom was 34°F.

If weather allows for safe working conditions, crews will begin removing the boom as early as March 2. In 2022, crews began removing the boom on March 29.

Since 1964, the boom has been installed near the outlet of Lake Erie to reduce the amount of ice entering the Niagara River.