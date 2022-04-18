Preparations underway for Dyngus Day Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The president of Dyngus Day Buffalo Eddy Dobosiewicz is setting up for Buffalo's Dyngus Day Parade.

Dobosiewicz says the parade will begin West of Broadway from Memorial Drive to Fillmore Ave.

"The spirit of Dyngus is all about renewal and starting over celebrating the resurrection, so there has never been a better time to have a Dyngus Day festival," says Dobosiewicz. "This is the time for human history, the Dyngus celebration for all time."

The festival president says Dyngus Day is a celebration of the end of Lent and restrictions.

"Dyngus Day is actually an ancient observance primarily associated with polish and other parts of Eastern Europe," he says. "It's really kind of a ritual celebrating the lengthening of days and the new growing season."

Dobosiewicz tells me people are coming from across the nation, and its celebration in Buffalo is the capital of the world.

"You wouldn't believe the kinds of food we have," the festival president says. "A lot of people think that the Polish cuisine is simply Kielbasa and Pierogi, but there's really so much more than that."

The parade begins at 5p.m., but vendors will be out early in the morning.

"You can celebrate Dyngus any day of the year because Dyngus is not just a day," says Dobosiewicz. It is the state of mind."

