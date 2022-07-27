Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Preparations for WNY's largest Polish festival begin

Polish Fest Construction
Cheektowaga Polish American Festival Organizers
Polish Fest Construction
Posted at 7:52 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 07:52:27-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Preparations started Wednesday for the annual Polish American Arts Festival in Western New York.

Construction for an on-site gateway entrance, tents, stage, and booths have begun.

Big Polish acts like 18-time Grammy winner Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra and Special Delivery are scheduled to perform at the festival.

The festival will also feature an expanded food court, vendor marketplace, beer garden, and a traditional Polish folk mass.

The celebration will kick off this Friday, July 29 at 5 p.m at Cheektowaga Town Park.

The festival will last all weekend and is free to the public.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United