Preparations for WNY's largest Polish festival begin

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Preparations started Wednesday for the annual Polish American Arts Festival in Western New York.

Construction for an on-site gateway entrance, tents, stage, and booths have begun.

Big Polish acts like 18-time Grammy winner Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra and Special Delivery are scheduled to perform at the festival.

The festival will also feature an expanded food court, vendor marketplace, beer garden, and a traditional Polish folk mass.

The celebration will kick off this Friday, July 29 at 5 p.m at Cheektowaga Town Park.

The festival will last all weekend and is free to the public.