Predmore Creations introduces their latest Buffalo themed coloring book “Let’s Go Buffalo"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Predmore Creations launched their fourth coloring book, "Let's Go Buffalo" highlighting many familiar hometown favorites, from food items to sports icons to architectural landmarks.

Dan Predmore is the artist and author of the books.

He tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he has always been passionate about launching his coloring books since he was a child.

"I would have a collection for several years of my drawings, and I decided to out them together in a book," he says. "love the idea of kids coloring even adults. It's inspiring for me to see somebody else coloring these drawings that I have done."

Many can find the coloring book at several local stores, including the Totally Buffalo Store in both locations, The BFLO Gallery & Gift, Everything Elmwood, The Buffalo Gift Emporium, The Buffalo News Store, Magpie Gifts, Ed Young's Hardware & Bay 6 Clothing Company.

Predmore says his first coloring book was published five years ago, and his most recent "Let's Go Buffalo" was released last month.

"I worked on it every day with my wife for several months, and it seemed like it was never going to end," Predmore says. "And finally, it was finished it went to the printer, and then I've been selling them ever since."

Others like the owner of Totally Buffalo Store, Mary Friona-Celani, say the coloring books, especially the "Let's Go Buffalo," brings a new celebration to the Buffalo community.

"We are here to celebrate all things Buffalo, and I think Dan Predmore and I really clicked because we see that in the same way," she says. "Like we're here to celebrate everything about what makes Buffalo, WNY such an amazing place to live."

The "Let's Go Buffalo" coloring book is listed at $14.95, and Dan Predmore says it's a fun way to explore Buffalo's history.

"It's a great thing to learn about the history of the city because it's so vast," he says. "And over a couple of 100 years ago, companies came from nothing whether they were immigrants and they became one of the richest people in the country."

And, of course, many will find Buffalo's sports teams.

"This city is so interested in sports, and it's exciting for our team to finally be on top," Predmore says.