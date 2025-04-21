‘Pre-Dyngus Day opens up the celebration’: Dyngus Day kicks off early at Pubski Pub in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Dyngus Day celebrations have started early at Pubski Pub in Cheektowaga. Dozens came out for ‘Pre-Dyngus Day,’ because they couldn’t wait any longer.

No need to worry, you haven’t missed Dyngus Day yet. These eager enthusiasts just couldn’t hold their excitement for another day.



“Pre-Dyngus Day opens up the Polka celebration for Dyngus Day, gets everybody out of the house, gets them warmed up for Dyngus Day,” Pubski Pub owner Matthew Burdzy said.

WKBW

The event brought plenty of polka music, sung by a handful of Polka Hall of Famers, drinks and plenty of dancing.

"This day is very special to me. My family is very Polish. We are just trying to keep the tradition alive because there are not too many traditional people left,” Burdzy said.

WKBW

The bar will reopen on Dyngus Day at 10 a.m.

If you are staying home, you can watch the livestream of the parade with us on our WKBW app or our social media channels.