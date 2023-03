BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a WARN notice filed Monday, Powerflow, Inc. located at 1714 Broadway is set to close in June.

The notice states the auto parts supplier will close on June 16, 2023, and its production and warehouse operations will relocate out of state.

Approximately 66 employees will be laid off as a result. The layoffs are expected to start June 16 through June 30, 2023.

Powerflow, Inc. employees are not represented by a union.