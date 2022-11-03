Powerball third prize-winning tickets worth $50,000 sold in Niagara Falls and Orchard Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Lottery announced 12 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,000, for the November 2 Powerball drawing were purchased across the state including two here in Western New York.

The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The two sold in Western New York were at the 7-Eleven store on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls and KK Food Mart, Inc. on Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park.

The other 10 third-prize winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Smokes For Less in Newburgh

FB & Q Trading Corp. on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls

The Fastrac location on Whiskey Hill Road in Wolcott

Jerrick's Lower East Side on Route 52 in Fishkill

Bayville Pharmacy on Bayville Avenue in Bayville

Heta Deli Convenience, Inc. on 48th Avenue in Oakland Gardens

The Byrne Dairy store on County Route 57 in Phoenix

The Check Cashing Place on Claremont Parkway in the Bronx

Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester

Daisy's Cards and Gift Shop on North Broadway in Yonkers

In addition, a Power Play Prize third-place prize worth $100,000 was sold at Billy's Marketplace on Cyress Avenue in Ridgewood.

The jackpot for Saturday's drawing has now risen to $1.5 billion.