Powerball third prize-winning tickets sold in Western New York, new jackpot grows to $1.6 billion

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history remains up for grabs, as the Powerball prize is now at $1.6 billion dollars. Thirteen New Yorkers have already won a share, according to the New York Lottery, and that includes two in Western New York.

The New York Lottery said a $50,000 ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Niagara Falls, the other at Orchard Park’s KK Food Mart across from Highmark Stadium. As of 6 p.m. on Friday the ticket at KK Food Mart has not been claimed.

“Still waiting on someone to claim,” said Chandan Singh, manager at KK Food Mart. He was there on Wednesday when a winning ticket was sold. “People come here, and just spend hundreds of dollars on lottery tickets just to get a chance.”

A chance at $1.6 billion, which has a cash value of $782.4 million or a more than $1.2 billion annuity option, paid over 29 years.

The $50,000 winners will walk away with way less than 1% of that $1.6 billion dollars, and experts say your chances of winning it is 1 in 292.2 million. You have a better chance of winning an Olympic gold medal, catching a foul ball, being dealt a royal flush, bowling a perfect game, and finding a four-leaf clover.

Still people flocked to KK Food Mart to buy their tickets on Friday, a place with a winning history. The owners said about 20 years ago someone won a $9 million jackpot.

“First thing I would do is put money into the City of Buffalo, because they deserve it,” said Michael Varence, of Lackawanna. He said he would also put money to the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium, and his daughter’s career dreams.

“I’d stay right in here in Hamburg and give it to charities,” said Pat Mercer. His stepson Matthew said, “I’m going to open a Chick-Fil-A and not let anyone inside.”

Saturday’s drawing will be the 40th drawing since a Powerball winner.