Powerball third prize-winning ticket worth $50,000 sold in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Lottery announced a Powerball third prize-winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Niagara Falls.

The winning ticket was for the April 18 drawing and was sold at the Tops on Military Road in Niagara Falls. The winning numbers were 8-33-55-59-62 and the Powerball was 18. There were two other third prize-winning tickets sold in Brooklyn and Staten Island.

The New York Lottery said were no winning tickets sold for the jackpot, which is now estimated to be $370 million for Wednesday night's drawing.