BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Lottery announced a Powerball third prize-winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Arcade.

The winning ticket was for the January 10 Powerball drawing and had four matching numbers and the Powerball. It was sold at the Crosby's Convenience Store on West Main Street.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 10 were: 14-17-18-21-27 and the Powerball was 9.