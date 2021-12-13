Power outage keeping Kendall School District kids home from school

KENDALL, N.Y. (WKBW) — Schools in the Kendall Central School District are closed Monday, December 13th, because of a power outage in the area. School will not be in session for students or staff, and there will be no remote option. It's unclear if the power will be restored by Tuesday.

This comes as high winds leave tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers without power.

Lewiston-Porter High School in Lewiston is also closed Monday because of power outages. Students there will be learning remotely.