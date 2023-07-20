Potential pet owners are "getting their flirt on" during local SPCA speed dating event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County is encouraging animal-lovers to #GetYourFlirtOn during their two-day "speed dating" event.

Twice a month during July and August, the shelter is waiving all adoption fees for animals one year-old and above.

Potential pet owners can meet dogs, cats, rabbits — and even a miniature pig — with the hopes of finding a new best friend.

"It only takes seven minutes for people to fall in love with an animal in a shelter," Bethany Kloc, SPCA Communications Manager, said.

This was the case for Sandy Crosskey, who adopted a dog, Diamond, with his grandchildren today.

"I ran into Diamond and she just took me," Crosskey said. "She was very gentle and we had a meet-and-greet with her and she just fell all over the place, playing with her toys. They [my grandkids] loved her, and I loved her too."

An important factor that contributed to the creation of this speed dating event was the need for space to take in abused animals.

"We have a lot of cruelty cases and those animals are in cages and kennels," Kloc said. "The more animals we can get out of SPCA, the more animals we can bring in to help."

The summer is the busiest time for animals shelters. The SPCA will be holding its #GetYourFlirtOnCampaign through Labor Day, where adoption fees on animals one-year and older will be half off every day.