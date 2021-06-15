Watch
Postal worker pleads guilty to stealing over $90,000 in cash and stamps

David Zalubowski/AP
Posted at 7:12 PM, Jun 15, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced a postal worker pleaded guilty to stealing over $90,000 in cash and stamps.

55-year-old Lisa Mesler of Niagara Falls pleaded guilty to theft of government money and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, between October 2017 and June 2018 Mesler was employed by the United States Postal Service as a station manager at the Cheektowaga branch and stole money on 53 different occasions from the cash register drawers of sales associates. The total amount of cash stolen amounted to $63,265.96.

Officials say in addition to the over $63,000 in cash that was stolen, Mesler also stole stole stamps and the value of the stamps stolen was $28,265.30.

Mesler is scheduled to be sentenced October 13.

