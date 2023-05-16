Post Malone bringing 'If Ya'll Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying' tour to Darien Lake Amphitheater

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Post Malone announced the "If Ya'll Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour on Tuesday which will be heading to Darien Lake Amphitheater on July 17.

The tour also includes a stop in Toronto on July 19.

Post Malone is best known for his hits such as "Congratulations," "I Fall Apart," "Better Now," "Rockstar," "Circles," "Sunflower," and more.

Tickets for the show at Darien Lake Amphitheater go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. There are several presales before tickets go on sale to the general public, you can find that information here.