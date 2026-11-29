BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An active investigation is underway into a possible threat on an aircraft Saturday night at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

7 News reached out to Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority and received the following statement:

“The NFTA is aware is aware of an active investigation at the Buffalo Airport involving a possible threat aboard an aircraft. In an abundance of caution, we are taking all steps to ensure the safety of all involved. This investigation is not impacting airport operations.” - Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority

A spokesperson from the NFTA told 7 News that just over 120 people on board the flight are safe.

7 News will continue to update this story as more information is available.