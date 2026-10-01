Possible measles exposures reported at UPMC Chautauqua Emergency Department

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Health officials have notified the public that people who tested positive for measles visited the UPMC Chautauqua Emergency Department in late September.

These possible measles exposures were reported by the Chautauqua County Health Department. The people who tested positive for measles, who are not residents of Chautauqua County, visited the UPMC Chautauqua Emergency Department during the following windows:

Sept. 26 from 9 p.m. to Sept. 27 at 1 a.m.

Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who may have been exposed during the Sept 26 to 27 window should monitor symptoms through Oct. 17. Those who may have been exposed on Sept. 29 should check for symptoms through Oct. 20, according to health officials.

Health officials say they are working with UPMC Chautauqua Hospital to contact anyone who may have been exposed. If you believe you were exposed, call your healthcare provider before visiting a medical facility for care.

Chautauqua County residents who develop measles-like symptoms or receive a measles diagnosis should call 716-753-4491. Non-Chautauqua County residents who develop symptoms or receive a diagnosis should contact the health department where they live.

Measles can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves. Measles symptoms typically start with fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by small white spots inside the cheeks. Seven to 14 days after exposure, a red rash usually appears on the face and then spreads across the body.

Young children, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems could face serious complications if they contract measles. Health officials say in rare cases, measles can be fatal.

"The risk of developing measles from these potential exposures is considered low. Many people in our community are protected against measles because they have been vaccinated or have measles immunity," the Chautauqua County Health Department said.

Free MMR vaccinations are offered by the Chautauqua County Health Department at its Mayville office on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its Mayville office. Click here for more information.

