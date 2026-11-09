TOWN OF PORTLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Portland man has been charged following a Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigation in July.

Kevin D. Brown, 22, was charged with third-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, police received a sex offense complaint that occurred in the Town of Portland.

WATCH: Portland man charged with third-degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child

Portland man charged with third-degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child

An investigation found Brown had allegedly committed these offenses. He was arraigned, and bail has been set.