Portions of the Town of Boston under boil water advisory

TOWN OF BOSTON, N.Y. — A Boil Water Order has been issued for some water customers in the Town of Boston.

The Erie County Water Authority says this advisory pertains to neighbors in the general vicinity of the intersection of May Drive and Boston State Road, extending south to the general vicinity of Trevett Road, Fowler Road and all side streets within these boundaries

The advisory was issued due to the loss of water pressure as a result of a water main break in the distribution system supplying water in the above areas.

The water authority says this water could contain harmful microbes and boiling the water will kill the bacteria.

ECWA crews are on site repairing the main. Once repairs are completed, the impacted areas of the system will be sanitized. The main will be flushed to clear the line prior to service being restored.

The boil water notification is in effect until further notice from the Erie County Water Authority.

