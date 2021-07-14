Portion of West Canal Park in Pendleton closed due to storm damage cleanup

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County Department of Public Works says a portion of West Canal Park in Pendleton has been closed to clean up storm damage from Tuesday night.

“This was a major weather event that did more damage than we initially thought and public safety in our parks is always our number one concern,” said Niagara County Department of Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal. “We can hopefully get our work done and reopen soon, but the crews have a lot to do.”

No injuries were reported but several trees came down or were severely damaged at the park on Tonawanda Creek Road. A vehicle parked in the lot was also severely damaged by a falling tree. The marina remains open.

“We have several trees that came down during the thunderstorm or were severely damaged and need to be taken down and we have crews out there now,” said Meal. “The marina is fine and will remain open, but we need to close the area with the picnic shelters and playground."