WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Walmore Road in Wheatfield is closed Saturday morning due to blowing snow and whiteout conditions.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says Walmore Road between Lockport Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard is closed.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo says a wind advisory is in effect for Niagara County until 1 p.m. Saturday.