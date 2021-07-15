Portion of Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga closed due to fire

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga is closed Thursday due to a fire.

Police received the call just before 3:00 p.m. for the fire at 1746 Dale Road, a building that police say was being used for storage by a private person and was not an operating business.

Walden Avenue is closed in both directions between Galleria Drive and Thruway Plaza Drive due to the need for firefighters to cross the road with fire hoses. It is expected to be closed for many hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and yield to emergency vehicles responding to the scene.