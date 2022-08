WILSON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Route 93 in Wilson is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to NITTEC.

The closure, which was reported around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, is from Randall Road to Andrews Road.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a crash in the area and as of around 10:40 p.m. crews were still responding to the scene.

A crew is heading to the scene and we're working to learn more information