Portion of Route 400 north in West Seneca to close from September 10-13 for bridge repair

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced a portion of NY Route 400 north in West Seneca will close from September 10 to September 13 for bridge repair.

NYSDOT says bridge repair work will continue on Route 400 over Birchwood Avenue, as a result the Route 400 north will close from the NY Route 277 (Union Road) exit to NY Route 16 (Seneca Street) from 6:00 p.m. September 10 to 6:00 a.m. September 13. A detour will be posted along NY Route 16 (Center Road).

The work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather, according to NYSDOT.