Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Portion of Route 400 north in West Seneca to close from September 10-13 for bridge repair

items.[0].image.alt
7 Eyewitness News Staff
Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert
Posted at 1:14 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 13:14:07-04

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced a portion of NY Route 400 north in West Seneca will close from September 10 to September 13 for bridge repair.

NYSDOT says bridge repair work will continue on Route 400 over Birchwood Avenue, as a result the Route 400 north will close from the NY Route 277 (Union Road) exit to NY Route 16 (Seneca Street) from 6:00 p.m. September 10 to 6:00 a.m. September 13. A detour will be posted along NY Route 16 (Center Road).

The work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather, according to NYSDOT.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716