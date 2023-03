BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Route 33 east has reopened after an overpass was hit on Wednesday.

A tractor-trailer struck the Dodge Street overpass on Wednesday and it was closed from around 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's closure began at 11 a.m. and it was reopened around 1 p.m.