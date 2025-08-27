Portion of Route 219 to be closed beginning September 2 for roundabout project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a reminder to drivers about a long-term closure on State Route 219.

According to the NYSDOT, State Route 219, between State Route 39 in the Village of Springville and the end of the expressway at Peters Road in the Town of Ashford, will be closed beginning September 2 to construct a new roundabout. The closure is expected to be in place until October 31.

The NYSDOT said motorists will be directed to detour to the “Old Route 219” using State Route 39 and Cascade Drive/Cascade Road/Miller Road before reconnecting with Route 219 at the Peters Road intersection in Ashford.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article stated that the closure was happening on September 9. NYSDOT issued a correction on Thursday morning and stated that the closure will begin on September 2.