Portion of Route 219 southbound closed due to tractor trailer accident

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 2:40 PM, Dec 09, 2021
BOSTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a portion of Route 219 southbound is closed due to a tractor trailer accident.

Route 219 southbound at Boston State Road is closed due to the accident.

Crews are working to remove the tractor trailer and say it should take, "several hours."

Drivers are advised to use Old Rte 219/Springville-Boston State Road.

