Portion of Niagara Scenic Parkway in Niagara Falls to be closed nightly

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced road work is scheduled for the Niagara Scenic Parkway in Niagara Falls this week. As a result of the road work, nightly road closures are scheduled.

Beginning May 5 at 6 p.m. Niagara Scenic Parkway from Interstate 190 and LaSalle Expressway East intersection to John Daly Boulevard will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic and will reopen by 6 a.m.

"Motorists will follow a posted detour along John Daly Boulevard to Buffalo Avenue to Interstate 190 and LaSalle Expressway East intersection," a release says.

The road work is expected to last around three days.