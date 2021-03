ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Milestrip Road in Orchard Park was closed for several hours on Monday after a tractor trailer overturned, spilling it's contents across the road and median.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. and forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Milestrip at the off-ramp of Route 219. The off-ramp itself was also closed.

There is no word of any injuries involved in the crash.