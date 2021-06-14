Portion of Lockport Road in Niagara County to be closed beginning June 21

NIAGARA COUNTY (WKBW) — Niagara County Department of Public Works announced Monday a portion of Lockport Road in Niagara County will be closed beginning June 21.

Officials say the closure of Lockport Road will occur just east of Walmore Road. There will be a detour posted from Ward Road to Niagara Falls Boulevard to Walmore Road. Only local traffic will be allowed.

DPW will be replacing a large culvert under Lockport Road at Cayuga Creek, the current steel culvert will be replaced with a precast concrete structure.

The road is scheduled to reopen September 2, 2021.

“Lockport Road is a major east-west connector across Niagara County so we understand the inconvenience to motorists, but we ask for everyone’s patience as we complete this important project,” said Niagara County Department of Public Works (DPW) Commissioner Garret Meal.